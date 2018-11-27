Winter is Coming to Bulgaria with White Fluffy Snow?

On Wednesday it is expected to start the first real snow for this year. This shows the mid-term patterns presented by Darik this morning. Snow will start first in Northern Bulgaria, the Balkan, and on Thursday rainfall will continue to the south of Stara Planina and Strandja.

A Mediterranean cyclone, whose center will travel on Wednesday through northern Greece, will bring to our country arctic air from the regions of Ukraine and Russia, and after the cyclone moves a powerful anti-cyclone that will further cool the atmosphere over the country on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday, precipitation will increase in the afternoon and will start with rain, in places in the southern regions even thunder is possible, and during the night against Wednesday the rain will quickly pass over snow over North Bulgaria and there will begin to form snow cover.

The northeast wind will greatly intensify on Wednesday, and then snow and blizzards are expected. There may be difficulties in transport. Late on Wednesday and on the night of Thursday and over South Bulgaria the precipitations will turn into snow.

On Thursday and Friday there will be a typical winter over the country. Daily temperatures will be below zero, and in northern Bulgaria even minus 5 - minus 8 degrees. In the southern regions there will be about minus 1 - minus 3 degrees. Friday morning temperatures will be even below minus 10 degrees.

In places north of Stara Planina the snow cover will reach and exceed 8-10 cm, show the analyzed weather patterns. The most serious are expected to be precipitations over the central and northeastern regions of the Danube Plain, and on Thursday - over Strandzha and in the regions of the Southern Black Sea coast.

From Saturday, daytime temperatures, especially in the southern regions, will begin to rise and again will shift zero, reaching even between 4-8 degrees. On Sunday including in Northern Bulgaria the weather begin to warm up.