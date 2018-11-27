BUDGET 2019: Over BGN 5 billion For Health, Minimum Wage Set to Rise
During an extraordinary parliamentary session, MPs discussed on a second-reading health budget and social security plans for next year, reported Nova TV.
The state pays over BGN 5 billion for health. According to the Government, this is a big step forward. The Bulgarian Medical Association, however, says that there are underwater stones.
In the State Social Security budget, the estimates are clear - the minimum wage will be increased by BGN 50 and will become BGN 560 from January 1. All pensions will be 5.7% higher from July 1, 2019.
The richest pensioners will now receive BGN 1200 instead of BGN 900.
For workers, the maximum insured income is increased to BGN 3,000.
