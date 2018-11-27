10 People Were Detained in a Special Action For Drug Distribution in Burgas
Crime | November 27, 2018, Tuesday // 13:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Източник: pixabay
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
For only two hours in Burgas were detained 10 people linked to drug distribution in the region, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
For only two hours in Burgas were detained 10 people linked to drug distribution in the region, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
Among them is the well-known local underground Tommy ''The Black'', and the police searched his car. He is known as an important figure in the real estate and imported cars market in Germany.
The action is conducted jointly with Bulgaria's General Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime (GDBOP)and under the supervision of the Special Prosecution Office.
Expect more information.
- » 133 kg of Methamphetamines Seized on Danube Bridge 2
- » Italian Police Arrested a Mafia Boss, Part of the Ruthless Cammorra Organized Crime Group
- » The Website of the Bulgarian Socialist Party under Attack by Hackers from Thailand
- » TNW: $3M Worth of Cryptocurrency Seized from Bulgarian Criminals
- » Bulgarian Man Sentenced to Jail for 12 years for Fraud in South Africa
- » Armed Robbery of a Store in Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)