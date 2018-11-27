10 People Were Detained in a Special Action For Drug Distribution in Burgas

For only two hours in Burgas were detained 10 people linked to drug distribution in the region, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Among them is the well-known local underground Tommy ''The Black'', and the police searched his car. He is known as an important figure in the real estate and imported cars market in Germany.

The action is conducted jointly with Bulgaria's General Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime (GDBOP)and under the supervision of the Special Prosecution Office. 

Expect more information. 

