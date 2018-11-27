Military Situation in 10 Border Areas is Already Underway in Ukraine

Ukraine’s parliament approved late on Nov. 26 the imposition of 30 days of martial law in 10 areas located on the Russian border, the border with the Russian-controlled Transnistria region of Moldova and oblasts located by the Black and Azov seas, reported Kyivpost.

The 276 lawmakers out of 330 present in parliament voted in favor of a bill by President Petro Poroshenko who proposed it in response to Russian escalation in the Black Sea.

Russian military vessels captured three Ukrainian military speedboats with 23 crew members in the Black Sea on Nov. 25. The ships and the crew members are still being held in Russian-controlled Kerch. Three of the men are wounded and hospitalized.

In an address to the nation that preceded the vote, Poroshenko said martial law will take effect at 9 a.m. Kyiv time on Nov. 28. It will include Vinnytsia, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolayiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts.