The Website of the Bulgarian Socialist Party under Attack by Hackers from Thailand
Crime | November 27, 2018, Tuesday // 11:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Pixabay
DdoS hacker attack, carried out via multiple IP addresses from Thailand, happened against the site of the Bulgarian Socialist Party on November 21, Positano 20 reported on Monday, reports Mediapool.
Site protections, however, contain the attacks, although they are difficult to overcome, and the site has not stopped functioning.
Additional measures have been taken to protect the left-wing website, the party added.
