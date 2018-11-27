Mikhail Baryshnikov Comes To Sofia Opera and Ballet! (Video)

Mikhail Baryshnikov is a Russian-American ballet dancer who choreographed several iconic pieces which have made him one of the greatest ballet dancers of the 20th century.

In December 2000, Baryshnikov was recognized, along with other cultural luminaries, for a lifetime of extraordinary achievement at the Kennedy Center Honor Awards.



"This play is a special moment in my life - a transition from the ballet play to the theatre." - Baryshnikov says. His influential performance is complemented by the recording of the original voice of Brodsky. From 2015, the mono spectacle goes around the world with unsurpassed success.

For me, Bulgaria is very special, "Baryshnikov says. In his words he started his world career here, because in 1966 he took part in the International Ballet Competition - Varna, winning a gold medal.

Brodsky / Baryshnikov is a one-man show based on the poems of Nobel laureate Joseph Brodsky, performed by Mikhail Baryshnikov. Conceived and directed by Alvis Hermanis, noted Latvian director of The New Riga Theatre, Brodsky / Baryshnikov is an emotional journey deep into the poet's visceral and complex compositions. Performed in Russian, Brodsky's mother tongue, Baryshnikov recites a selection of his long-time friend’s poignant and eloquent works. His subtle physicality transports the audience into Hermanis' reverent imagining of Brodsky's interior world.

The performance will be played in Russian with subtitles in Bulgarian at the Sofia Opera and Ballet.

Duration: 90 min