Eurostat: Half of Bulgarians can not Cope with Unexpected Financial Costs

Nearly 53% of Bulgarians could not cope with unexpected financial costs last year, according to Eurostat's analysis of the share of people in the EU who faced unexpected financial problems in 2017. The EU's average indicator for the people who could not respond adequately to unexpected financial challenges last year was 34%, according to European statistics.

Still, Eurostat reports that the share of Bulgarians who have had similar problems last year has fallen by one percentage point compared to the previous 2016 when 54% of our compatriots have failed to respond to financial challenges. Overall, the share of people with similar problems in the EU fell by 2.5% - from 36.5% in 2016 - to 34% in the previous year, Eurostat reports.

European statistics also show how many percent of Europeans can not afford to buy a car (new or old) - this indicator is 7% for the EU. For Bulgaria - 20%, and for Romania - 30%.

The financial problems of Bulgarians are confirmed by other statistics about some of our compatriots' attitudes towards their welfare: about 46% of Bulgarians were negatively affected by their savings situation, that is, they did not have the opportunity to set aside money. Another 70% of our compatriots would not be able to spend a lot on home repair.

About 80% of Bulgarians could not buy a new home within one calendar year. Only 30 of our compatriots (or every third Bulgarian) would have the opportunity to set aside money for the purchase of an object with long-term use, according to current statistics of native statistics.



The lowest share of European citizens who could not cope with financial problems was registered in the last year. in Malta - only 15%, according to Eurostat.

Other countries with good financial confidence about unexpected costs are: Austria, the Netherlands and Luxembourg - with only 20% of their residents unable to cope with unexpected financial challenges.

The highest share of people with financial cost problems is registered in Latvia - 60%, Croatia - 56%, Bulgaria - 53%, Romania - 52%, Lithuania and Cyprus - with 50%, etc.

In countries with developed economies such as Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and France, the proportion of people who could not deal with unexpected financial problems ranges from 38% in Italy to 35% in the UK.

Every fourth inhabitant in Romania and every fifth in Bulgaria and Hungary could not afford to buy a car without problems, Eurostat also reports. On the other side of the scale, there are countries like Malta and Cyprus, where only 2% of people could not afford to buy a car, followed by Luxembourg, Italy and France - with 2.5% of the residents who would have experienced financial difficulties when buying a car, etc.

Overall, the highest share of people in the EU with financial problems could not respond to unexpected monetary challenges among the following categories of Europeans: single parents with children - 60% and older couples over 65 - 25%, reported Eurostat.