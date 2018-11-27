Polish President Andrzej Duda Arrives at an Official Visit to Bulgaria

At the invitation of the head of state Rumen Radev, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrives on an official visit to our country, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The deepening of bilateral relations, economic cooperation and partnership between the two countries within the EU and NATO will be part of the focus of their talks.

The program of the President of the Republic of Poland also includes meetings with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Tsvetka Karayancheva, National Assembly Speaker.