Polish President Andrzej Duda Arrives at an Official Visit to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 27, 2018, Tuesday // 09:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Polish President Andrzej Duda Arrives at an Official Visit to Bulgaria wkipedia

At the invitation of the head of state Rumen Radev, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrives on an official visit to our country, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

The deepening of bilateral relations, economic cooperation and partnership between the two countries within the EU and NATO will be part of the focus of their talks.

The program of the  President of the Republic of Poland also includes meetings with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Tsvetka Karayancheva, National Assembly Speaker.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Andrzej Duda, Boyko Borissov, Tsveta Karayancheva, Poland, meeting, cooperation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria