Polish President Andrzej Duda Arrives at an Official Visit to Bulgaria
wkipedia
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
At the invitation of the head of state Rumen Radev, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrives on an official visit to our country, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The deepening of bilateral relations, economic cooperation and partnership between the two countries within the EU and NATO will be part of the focus of their talks.
The program of the President of the Republic of Poland also includes meetings with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Tsvetka Karayancheva, National Assembly Speaker.
- » For the First Time Representatives of the IT Sectors of Bulgaria and Pakistan Come Together at a Conference
- » Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov Met with Polish President Andrzej Duda
- » Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a Warning For the Bulgarians in Ukraine
- » Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Welcomed His Polish Counterpart, Andrzej Duda
- » Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov is on a working visit to Turkey
- » Ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Albania and Macedonia meet in Thessaloniki
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)