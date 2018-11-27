Cheers as Mars InSight Spacecraft Lands on Red Planet

World | November 27, 2018, Tuesday // 09:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Cheers as Mars InSight Spacecraft Lands on Red Planet

Cheers and applause erupted at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Monday as a waist-high unmanned lander, called InSight, touched down on Mars, capping a nearly seven-year journey from design to launch to landing, reports AFP

The dramatic arrival of the $993 million spacecraft -- designed to listen for quakes and tremors as a way to unveil the Red Planet's inner mysteries, how it formed billions of years ago and, by extension, how other rocky planets like Earth took shape -- marked the eighth successful landing on Mars in NASA's history.

