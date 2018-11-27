Cheers as Mars InSight Spacecraft Lands on Red Planet
Cheers and applause erupted at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Monday as a waist-high unmanned lander, called InSight, touched down on Mars, capping a nearly seven-year journey from design to launch to landing, reports AFP.
The dramatic arrival of the $993 million spacecraft -- designed to listen for quakes and tremors as a way to unveil the Red Planet's inner mysteries, how it formed billions of years ago and, by extension, how other rocky planets like Earth took shape -- marked the eighth successful landing on Mars in NASA's history.
- » French President Emmanuel Macron Acknowledges Protests, but Won’t ‘Change Course’
- » Chinese Researcher Claims to have Altered Babies' DNA
- » Military Situation in 10 Border Areas is Already Underway in Ukraine
- » Macedonia is the Country with the Most Polluted Air in Europe
- » Slovakia Will Not Support U.N. Migration Pact
- » Russian Cops Put Out Fire With Snowballs