Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain in Place for 7 Bulgarian Regions

Code Yellow warning has been issued for seven Bulgarian regions, according to the NIMH website. The warning is in place for the regions of Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven and Burgas. Rain is expected to increase by the evening in these areas, reaching significant amounts of 20-35 l/sq.m. The rain is set to continue overnight.

At this level of risk meteorologists warn of a possibility of local floods, few in number. Outdoor activities may be interrupted. Motorists should exercise extra caution to make up for reduced visibility and avoid the risk of aquaplaning.