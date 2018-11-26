Bulgaria Remains Opposed to Changes to the Mobility Package

November 26, 2018
After a meeting with road haulirers and MEPs on 26th of November, Bulgaria’s Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov announced that Bulgaria was opposed to the changes to the Mobility Package 1 that would affect the Bulgarian transport industry, reports BNT. 

The Austrian Presidency of the Council of the EU has come up with even tougher proposals for changes to the Mobility Package to be discussed on 3-4 December. Hauliers voiced hope that the vote in the Transport Ministers Council would not achieve results. In July, the European Parliament already postponed the vote on the changes.

 
