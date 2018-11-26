In 2019 Sofia will Launch a Pilot Programme to Support Social Innovation with BGN 100,000
In 2019, the municipality will launch a pilot programme to provide partial financial support for social innovation, with a budget of BGN 100,000, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said at the opening of a conference on social innovation, quoted by Focus News Agency.
Individuals and organisations will have three months to submit project proposals.
“Solutions to a large part of the social problems can be found by combining two very important principles. First, engaging the whole of society, institutions, civil organisations in solving these problems. And, secondly, the use of innovation and digital technology in these solutions,” Fandakova said.
- » The JYSK EUR 100 Million Base in Bozhurishte will Open in the Spring of 2019
- » Bulgarian Commission on Protection of Competition Fined A1 with BGN 800,000 due to Handy
- » Studying Overseas: What You Need to Know
- » Traveling For $ 240,000: 7 Continents and 32 Countries For 140 Days
- » Low-cost Airlines Want to Join in on the Sofia Airport Concession
- » Ohio Becomes the First State to Accept Bitcoin For Tax Payments