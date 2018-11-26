Studying Overseas: What You Need to Know

Higher education can open the doors to a vast variety of exciting career paths, but students face the choice of staying in their home country to study or venturing further a field. For those who wish to experience a new culture, discover new cuisine, and meet people from different walks of life, opting to study abroad is a fantastic opportunity. For most of us, this will open up wider perspective in life.

If this is something which intrigues you, continue reading to find out all you need to know about studying overseas.

Finding the Perfect Location

Where you choose to start your next educational journey will depend on a number of different factors. What do you want to get out of your time at university? Do you want to explore an urban jungle or settle down in a smaller city? Is socializing an integral part of your journey or would you prefer to knuckle down with your books? Perhaps you’ve always dreamed about living in London; or maybe, you know you’ve always wanted to experience the USA way of life.

The location may depend on what specialism you wish to study, including degrees in:

Law: Stanford University in the US is the highest ranked university for law degrees. In third place is the University of Cambridge, UK. Additionally, the University of Melbourne is the 10th top university in the world for law degrees.

History: If you wish to learn more about history, University of Oxford, UK, is one of the top three institutions. Harvard University and Princeton University in the US come in at 5th place and 10th place respectively.

Languages: For those wishing to develop and expand their knowledge of languages, why not visit Paris Sciences et Lettres, PSL Research University, Paris. Or perhaps King’s College London is calling to you.

Engineering and Technology: You have a passion to contribute how we move forward with the 21st century and would like to further develop your skills in mathematics, science, and technology.

Business: You’re inclined to entrepreneurial spirit of starting a business or managing administration of medium to large enterprises in the areas of finance, accounting, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Health Sciences: You have a calling to deal and research with human and animal health, cure diseases, and understand how human body functions. This is a broad field that includes the study of medicine, nutrition, and other health-related issues.

There are long list of universities and colleges on every country of the world to choose from with program of specialization. Whichever you decide, it’s essential how it will fit to your long-term objective of getting that much-coveted degree or knowledge gained from chosen foreign institution.

Settling In And Choosing Suitable Accommodation

Although for most foreign students, they may not have the experience to visit the country first. If you have the opportunity to visit in person the school you want attend, use that opportunity to walk around the campus and view the community for different types of accommodation. In the UK, for example, the more modern universities often have Halls of Residence, where students will share a self-contained apartment with other students of varying numbers. Some flats offer rooms to four students; some provide rooms for up to eight. Alternatively, American campuses typically feature dorms, where you will share a bedroom with a fellow student in a large block, sharing a bathroom with a considerable number of students.

In the southwest US, where the popular campus towns for international students like in The University of Texas at Austin, their west and north campus location have become a magnet for off-campus housing. This will provide independent apartment living for students rather than staying in the dorm. It provides privacy for yourself as well as friends you wanted to invite. One important option to consider is pre-leasing an apartment. Pre-leasing ensures you secure the off-campus housing you want, with little risk of arriving on campus to discover there’s no suitable accommodation left. Do not wait for the last minute to look for your type of accommodation with the mindset of “I’ll search it when I get there”.

Passport and Visa Formalities

If you don’t have a passport, get one or renew if it is expired or getting close to its expiration. You want to be sure that the expiration date will last beyond to the end of your program of study abroad. Check with the country where you will be studying if your home country has a consular office that you can request for renewal. Your passport must be current and longer time left before it reaches the expiration date.

For student visa, requirements are different by country and by nationality. Applying for a visa can be a long process, so make sure you’re preparing way in advance. Plan for at least three to five months before your course start date. The ties of your country of nationality to the country of your destination of study will have different requirements. Some may require a visa, and some may not. Verify this way in advance so you can gather all the requirements. If you will be studying in the USA, the student visa is known as F1.

Permission To Work Park-Time

Depending on your need to financially survive and complete your program of study, most host countries are not allowing foreign students to work. It is part of the review processes of the granting foreign government if they can award a student visa. On a need by case basis, you may only be allowed to work part time within campus and permit are granted by the sponsoring school with coordination from their local government.

Flights and Itinerary

This is the last thing you have to prepare. If you are certain and have gathered all documentations, shop around for best ticket fare well in advance. Ideally, rates are better three months prior to your departure. Choose a non-stop flight (recommended, if available) from your country of origin to final destination. This will avoid any hassle of connecting to other cities and wait for couple of hours on the next one.

Your Physical Health and Insurance

Plan on visiting your doctor to get physical check-up and see a dentist to ensure you’re in good health and fit to travel and live in a foreign country. Gather all medical records that you can bring and keep records in case of emergency abroad. Most countries require an immunization and vaccinations. It is very important to check these requirements and comply as necessary. If you are covered by your parent’s health insurance or have your own, you may verify from your home country if this coverage can extend to the country where you will study. You will need to shop around to buy an international student health insurance coverage. It is a peace of mind that you will be covered in case of emergency if you got sick and go to clinics or hospital for treatment in the host country.

Financial Aspect: Bank Account and Credit Card

Financial support will define your existence to survive in a day to day living in a foreign country. Either your study is sponsored through scholarships with all expenses paid or partially-paid or, sponsored through funds from family members and personal savings. Having a bank account and credit/debit card at home that can be accepted in international destination is recommended. We are living in the digital world and all the efficiencies conveniences of it outweigh in carrying cash on our pocket. Talk to your bank and understand the limits and features they can offer outside of the country. You want also to get very familiar for exchange rates from our local currency to your country of study and vice versa.

Final Word of Advice

Unfortunately, homesickness is a real concern for any student, but even more so when you jet off to a distant university. It is completely normal to feel this way, especially once the excitement and anticipation of moving in and starting classes begin to wear off. One tip to consider fighting homesickness is to get out of your room and keep busy. Surround yourself with new friends. Find organizations and join one of the many societies in your campus. It can be all-too-easy to shut yourself away, hoping the feeling passes, but you need to distract yourself. By doing so, you’ll soon forget about that ache to fly home.