AFTER BREXIT: What Will be the Consequences For Bulgarians Living on the Island?

The date on which Britain will leave the European Union is March 30, 2019.

What does Brexit mean practically for Bulgarians and other EU citizens?

In the negotiations, the EU achieved 4 important things. The first three are the freedom of movement of people, goods capital and services. Fourth - UK to continue paying its contribution.

Officially, Bulgarians working and studying on the Island are about 70,000. But their actual number is probably at least 20,000 or more.

Those who have stayed there for more than 5 years and have no criminal activity can apply through an application on their phone, that they are living there and get a settled status. The rest will have to apply under a special procedure and will be waiting for 5 years. Visas for short visits will not be required.

Britain has been among the most desirable countries for Bulgarian students for years. London has already formally decided that the university fees for next year will be the same. So far, young people from the member states have a discount. Whether this will change for the 2020-2021 school year is still not clear.

European Driving Licenses will continue to apply to the UK. But British drivers will have to have an international license to drive in Europe.