Businesses on Graf Ignatiev in Sofia will be Compensated due to the Repairs

The repair of the Graf Ignatiev Street in Sofia will be ready soon, the same goes for the launch of the tram, informs Mayor Yordanka Fandakova. She can not commit to a precise deadline for completion of the repair work.

The major repairs on Graf Ignatiev Street started on May 7, 2018. The deadline was mid-October.

The mayor also admits that the businesses on Grafa are the most affected, but they should also be the most favored after the repair. The municipality is currently considering how to compensate them.

On 9 November, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works announced that they are starting to check the repair of the metropolitan street.

The repair is part of the Sofia Municipality's project "Building, Restoration and Renovation of Public Spaces in the Central City District of Sofia", financed by more than BGN 41 million. Its total value is BGN 46,078,473, with nearly BGN 5 million being own funds of the municipality.



A month earlier, the mayor of the capital, Yordanka Fandakova, admitted that there are serious remarks regarding the construction supervision of the repair on "Graf Ignatiev"

"I have already sanctioned them for 100,000 leva. This is the first and last penalty, because the next step is the termination of the contract. I told them what I expect from them - specialists, experts, engineers who are constantly on the sites. And there are people right now. But I want them in advance, watching the performance, to return the company in time if they do not do well, "she said.



The Mayor has confirmed that she has entrusted "control of control". "Because there is much talk about repairing the repair, when the repair is not over, I have placed control over the controls," explained Fandakova in early October.