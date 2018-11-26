Macedonia is the Country with the Most Polluted Air in Europe

FYR Macedonia has been ranked Europe's most polluted country with pollution spiking ten times over recommended levels. That's according to the European Environment Agency. Heavy traffic and the use of heating stoves are causing an increase in dangerous air and sending more and more people to the doctors.
The government has now taken on the ambitious goal of improving air quality by 50% within two years, reports Euronews, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.
