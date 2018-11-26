Traveling For $ 240,000: 7 Continents and 32 Countries For 140 Days

Silversea has released details about its seven-continent World Cruise 2020. The ultra-luxury cruise line will complete its 62-port itinerary with a selection of events, shore-side excursions and expedition-style experiences. Over 140 days, Silversea’s Silver Whisper will take guests on the journey, stopping in unique destinations between Fort Lauderdale and Amsterdam, reported Travelagentcentral.com

Silversea’s World Cruise 2020 will visit all seven continents. In 2020, the voyage will incorporate many “soft expedition” features, including a three-day Antarctic experience, in which guests may witness penguins, seals, whales, and other wildlife in their natural habitat.

Led by a team of nine specialists – including marine biologists, a geologist, a naturalist, an ornithologist, a glaciologist, and more – Silversea’s guests will explore the final continent on Zodiac excursions, landing for shore-side adventures, before learning more about this region through onboard lectures and workshops from industry experts. Likewise, guests will unlock a special range of immersive travel experiences in the South Pacific, accompanied by a team of nine expedition experts.

One highlight destination on the itinerary is Pitcairn Island, which harks tales of HMS Bounty and the mutineers from the 18th century. Another highlight will be Pentecost Island, where Silversea’s guests will witness the famous land diving ritual, performed by locals to celebrate the yam harvest. On Champagne Beach in Vanuatu, guests will enjoy a local festival which will showcase an exclusively performed water dance, in which traditionally-adorned locals beat the water’s surface as part of a ritual.

In addition to the previously mentioned cultural experiences, Silversea’s World Cruise 2020 guests will enjoy exclusive access to a series of bespoke events across the world:

Miami/Fort Lauderdale – Welcome Event – January 5, 2020

Silversea’s guests will enjoy a warm welcome and a send-off to remember at a luxury hotel. The evening function will enable guests to socialize and get ready for their journey.

Buenos Aires – Tango Evening with Dinner at El Zanjon – Jan 26, 2020

Guests will be transported back in time at El Zanjon, dubbed “the most important urban archaeology project in the city.” A collection of vintage cars will transport guests to and from the venue in style. Themed black and white, the private event will include dinner with a selection of wines, a tango show with an aerial display, and a range of other curated embellishments.

Fremantle, Perth – The Quarry Rocks with Fremantle Perth Symphony – March 28, 2020

In Fremantle, Perth, the Perth Symphony Orchestra will entertain guests at the Quarry Amphitheatre. Served local produce and champagne in picnic hampers, guests will enjoy a panoramic view of the city’s skyline from Perth’s outdoor venue.

Leith, Edinburgh – Farewell Dinner – May 22, 2020

Mansfield Traquair is the venue for the World Cruise’s farewell dinner. During the sophisticated occasion, guests will dine on fine cuisine under vaulted ceilings and murals. Known to some as “Edinburgh’s Sistine Chapel,” Mansfield Traquair will be the place to round off the series of shore-side enrichments.

Operated by Silversea’s guides and a new addition to Silver Whisper especially for the World Cruise 2020, a fleet of eight Zodiacs will enable guests to discover remote destinations throughout the 62-port voyage.

In December 2018, Silver Whisper will undergo an extensive refurbishment. Inspired by the décor of the cruise line’s flagship, Silver Muse, Silver Whisper will be enhanced as part of a fleet-wide “musification.” Both indoors and out, the ship’s public spaces will be renovated, while all suites will also be upgraded.

The planned refurbishment of Silver Whisper is being amplified following Silversea’s recent partnership with Royal Caribbean, with more of the ship’s spaces being upgraded. Renovations of La Terrazza, the Main Bar, the Zagara Spa, the card/conference room, corridors, public bathrooms, and the ship’s top suites, among various other spaces, will receive additional improvements as a result of Project Invictus – a long-term initiative to take Silversea’s offering “to the next level.”

While fares for the World Cruise 2020 begin from ,000 per guest, Silver Whisper’s most expensive suites will accommodate guests for 0,000 per guest. Included in the price are round-trip business air travel, ,000 onboard spending money per suite, unlimited Wi-Fi, an expedition parka, laundry and medical services, and visa packages for guests of select nationalities, among other amenities.

For more information, visit www.silversea.com.