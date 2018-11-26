The deadline for submitting offers for the Sofia Airport concession was extended due to the great interest of the candidates in the procedure. This was announced by Minister of Transport Rossen Zhelyazkov during the Forum ''Entrepreneurship. Development. Perspectives ", which took place in Pomorie.



He has not identified specific companies that have shown interest in the airport concession. At the airport in the capital the low-cost companies WizzAir and the Irish Ryanair are with serious presence. Flights from and to Sofia have the British EasyJet. However, these companies do not develop business as airport operators.

So far interest in the concession has been declared from the British company Manchester Airport Group (MAG), which confirmed in October that they will participate in the procedure together with the Chinese Beijing Engeneering Group.

The company operates at three airports in the UK - Manchester, London Stansted and the East Midlands. Later it became clear that in the race for Sofia Airport will also participate the Spanish AENA. It is the largest airport operator in the world by number of passengers, managing 46 airports in Spain.

Participation can also be made by the airport operator in Burgas and Varna Fraport, as well as by another French company - Alliance Avia. According to the information, there could also be a Greek participation with the company Terna, as well as with Italian companies.