Bulgarian Commission on Protection of Competition Fined A1 with BGN 800,000 due to Handy
Business | November 26, 2018, Monday // 13:35| Views: | Comments: 0
themall.bg
The Commission on Protection of Competition (CPC) fined the mobile operator A1 with BGN 804,340 on the complaint of the trader Handy, with whom the telecom had long-term commercial relations, reports money.bg
The sanction was imposed due to an unjustified termination of the contractual relationship with Handy, which was a dealer of the operator's services and was the main activity accounting for more than two-thirds of its revenue. Following the sudden termination of the contract, the chain of commerce was forced to cease activity.
