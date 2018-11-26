Bulgarian Commission on Protection of Competition Fined A1 with BGN 800,000 due to Handy

The Commission on Protection of Competition (CPC) fined the mobile operator A1 with BGN 804,340 on the complaint of the trader Handy, with whom the telecom had long-term commercial relations, reports money.bg

The sanction was imposed due to an unjustified termination of the contractual relationship with Handy, which was a dealer of the operator's services and was the main activity accounting for more than two-thirds of its revenue. Following the sudden termination of the contract, the chain of commerce was forced to cease activity.