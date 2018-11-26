Steam Boiler Exploded in Student's District in Sofia, Two People were Injured

Two people were injured after a blast of a steam boiler this morning in the Studentski district in Sofia, the police said, reports Darik.

The victims are aged 49 and 61 and are taken to the Pirogov clinic to be treated for burns.

For the time being, it is unclear how the two were transported there, as Emergency Respondents told Darik that they had not been notified of the incident.

There is no information yet about the causes of the incident.