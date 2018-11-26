Steam Boiler Exploded in Student's District in Sofia, Two People were Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | November 26, 2018, Monday // 13:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Steam Boiler Exploded in Student's District in Sofia, Two People were Injured Archive

Two people were injured after a blast of a steam boiler this morning in the Studentski district in Sofia, the police said, reports Darik. 

The victims are aged 49 and 61 and are taken to the Pirogov clinic to be treated for burns.

For the time being, it is unclear how the two were transported there, as Emergency Respondents told Darik that they had not been notified of the incident.

There is no information yet about the causes of the incident.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: steam boiler, explosion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria