Cold and Snow come to Bulgaria Again

Today's rainfall will cover the whole country. In most places precipitation will be weak, more significant will be in the southeast half of the country. It will blow up moderate wind, north-south of the mountains a harsh wind from the south-southwest. The minimum temperatures will be between 2 and 7 degrees. The maximum temperatures will be from 6-7 degrees in the northwest regions to 16-17 degrees in places in northern and eastern Bulgaria, according to the NIMH-BAS forecast, reports Darik.

The mountains will be mostly cloudy with rainfall, over 1900-2000 meters - snow. It will blow moderate to strong wind from west to southwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 10 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 4 degrees.



On the Black Sea coast the clouds will be with rainfall, more significant on the southern coast. It will blow a moderate south-southwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be from 11 to 16 degrees. The sea water temperature - 10-12 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

Tuesday will rain, but less.



The cold weather will come on Wednesday. The weather will be determined by a cyclone born again in the Mediterranean, combined with a cold breeze from the north. Snowfall will be more significant in the northern half of the country. A snow cover of about 10 cm is expected, NOVA points out.

In northeastern Bulgaria and on the mountain passes more significant with the possibility of snowing and drifting. Temperatures will fall more drastically from Thursday onwards. Daily values ​​will be below zero. The weekend will be dry but cold.