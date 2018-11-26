More than 700 Injured in the Powerful Earthquake in Iran

More than 700 Injured in the Powerful Earthquake in Iran

The number of people injured in a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck western Iran near the border with Iraq has risen to more than 700, state media report, quotes Radio Free Europe

No fatalities were reported yet from the November 25 quake, which occurred in the same area where a quake a year earlier killed more than 600 and injured more than 9,000 others.

State television, citing the emergency services, said that 716 people were injured, but there were no reports of major damage.

