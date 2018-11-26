Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov is on a working visit to Turkey

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov is on a working visit to Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Mehmet Akardja, the press center of the prosecutor's office said, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The main topics of discussion between the two countries are cooperation in criminal matters and the fight against organized crime.

Sotir Tsatsarov and Mehmet Akardja will also discuss the idea of setting up a Consultative Forum of Prosecutors General from the Balkan countries. The format aims to stimulate and improve co-operation between them through regular meetings and exchange of good practices.

The Bulgarian delegation's program also includes meetings with Turkey's Minister of Justice Abdullah Gül and the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, İsmail Rüştü Cirit.

This is the fourth meeting between the chief prosecutors of Bulgaria and Turkey, after a Cooperation Agreement was signed between the Prosecutor's Office of the two countries in June 2014.