Bulgarian Petar Stoychev Became a Champion of Swimming in the Icy Waters of Antarctica

Petar Stoychev won the first in the history of swimming in the icy waters of Antarctica. In the competition of 15 swimmers from nine countries the Bulgarian became a champion with a minute lead ahead of the rest.



The competition was held near Trinity Island in the Bay of Michelon Harbor. The swim was 1000 meters long at an air temperature of about -2 degrees and a water temperature of -0.8 degrees.

Stoychev traveled for 11: 08.31 minutes. Eventually, he even decided to make a show for the people watching the race from the ship by swimping the final meters with a butterfly.



"I am very happy with myself, and there has been a slight tension in the last days because of the constant postponement of the start, but now it is all in history and a Bulgarian is the champion in the first swimming of Antarctica ," Stoychev said.

Argentina's Victoria Mori finished in second place in 12: 09.31 minutes. A third and a half minutes after Stoichev finishes Diego Lopez from Spain.



"I did not think of anything but winning and picking up the pace from the beginning, and I did not want to risk putting things right at the last minute, so I told myself that I had to be strong and fast from the first second. When I saw that I was ahead with a difference, I decided to finish the last meters with a butterfly for the joy of the people on the ship, "Stoychev said.



"Before I went into the water, my body temperature was 37.3 degrees, and when I stepped on the boat I immediately measured it and it was 30.8 My pulse before the start was 92 beats per minute, and after the euphoria of the victory I forgot to measure it but I quickly recovered and now I feel wonderful, this is one of the biggest victories in my entire career, "added the 42-year-old Bulgarian.