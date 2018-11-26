Armed Robbery of a Store in Sofia

November 26, 2018, Monday
Bulgaria: Armed Robbery of a Store in Sofia

Armed attackers robbed a grocery store in Sofia, BTV reported. The case is from "Suhata reka" district of Dr. Ludwig Zamenhof Street.

At the moment it is not clear how much money the attackers have managed to get out of the store, and where are they at the moment. There is a police presence in the area.

