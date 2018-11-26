The U.N. Security Council Is Calling an Emergency Meeting Over Russia-Ukraine Tensions

World » UKRAINE | November 26, 2018, Monday // 09:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The U.N. Security Council Is Calling an Emergency Meeting Over Russia-Ukraine Tensions un

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council has been called over the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine, reported the Time. 

Haley tweeted that a meeting has been called for 11 a.m. Monday.

The Ukrainian navy says Russian ships fired on and seized two of its artillery ships Sunday in the Black Sea following an incident near Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Kiev in 2014. A tugboat was also seized, and two crew members were hurt.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for preparing and orchestrating “provocations.”

The incident sharply escalated tensions that have been growing between the two countries since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Russia has since worked steadily to bolster its zone of control around the Crimean Peninsula.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, United Nations, extraordinary meeting
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria