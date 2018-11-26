A Protest Against Violence Against Women Will Take Place Today at Eagles' Bridge

The Bulgarian Women's Fund organized a protest against violence against women today at 6 pm at Eagles' Bridge Square (''Orlov Most''). Parallel protests will take place in Varna and in front of the diplomatic missions in Berlin, Bucharest, Canterbury, London and Prague, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Organizers insist on concrete steps to prevent violence. In their view, the proposals for amendments to the Criminal Code, which were adopted at first reading, are necessary but insufficient.

According to the Fund, more than 1 million Bulgarian women are victims of harassment at home, which lasts for an average of 10 years. They remind that only at the beginning of the year at least 29 women in our country were killed by their partner.

The Fund urges the prevention of violence through education and information campaigns.