Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova Will Participate in the Energy Perspectives Round Table
pixabay.com
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The prospects for the integration of the gas market and Bulgaria's priorities for improving the energy security in the region are the topics of a round table with the participation of the Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The prospects for the integration of the gas market and Bulgaria's priorities for improving the energy security in the region are the topics of a round table with the participation of the Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
Organizer is the Center for the Study of Democracy. The focus will be on reducing energy poverty, security of supply and increasing energy efficiency. The ambassadors of the United States and Greece will participate in the discussion.
- » Bulgaria to Participate as a Shareholder in the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal in Alexandroupolis
- » Analyst Explains Role of Different Countries in Turkish Stream
- » OMV Petrom Discovered a New Gas Field 200km from Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Reported as Route Choice For TurkStream 2 Gas
- » Bulgaria's NEK Opens Tender for Upgrade of HPP Devin Generator
- » Gazprom to Complete Offshore Section of Turkish Stream
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)