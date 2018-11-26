Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova Will Participate in the Energy Perspectives Round Table

The prospects for the integration of the gas market and Bulgaria's priorities for improving the energy security in the region are the topics of a round table with the participation of the Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

Organizer is the Center for the Study of Democracy. The focus will be on reducing energy poverty, security of supply and increasing energy efficiency. The ambassadors of the United States and Greece will participate in the discussion.

