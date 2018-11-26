Cloudy Today with Precipitations in Many Places, Highs Between 6° and 17°C
Today it will be cloudy with precipitations in many places, more so in the southeastern half of the country. Moderate wind from south-southwest, sometimes strong north of the mountains.
The maximum temperatures will range from 6-7°C in the northwestern regions to16-17°C in some parts of the Pre-Balkan region and East Bulgaria, in Sofia – about 11°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, quoted by Focus News Agency.
