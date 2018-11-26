Cloudy Today with Precipitations in Many Places, Highs Between 6° and 17°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 26, 2018, Monday // 09:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cloudy Today with Precipitations in Many Places, Highs Between 6° and 17°C pixabay.com

Today it will be cloudy with precipitations in many places, more so in the southeastern half of the country. Moderate wind from south-southwest, sometimes strong north of the mountains.

The maximum temperatures will range from 6-7°C in the northwestern regions to16-17°C in some parts of the Pre-Balkan region and East Bulgaria, in Sofia – about 11°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, quoted by Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), rain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria