November 25th is the international day for the elimination of violence against women.

Violence against women and girls is a serious human rights violation. Today, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we all must come together and take steps to eradicate this utterly unacceptable scourge.

The violence can take many forms – from domestic violence to trafficking, from sexual violence to child marriage, genital mutilation and femicide. Violence harms every victim and has far-reaching consequences for families and society. Violence results in long-term physical and mental health impacts and costs to individuals and society in services and lost employment days.

The Council of Europe Istanbul Convention is a modern, far-reaching and effective instrument to prevent violence against women and domestic violence as well as protect victims and punish perpetrators. The Finnish Presidency of the Committee of Ministers urges all States to ratify and implement the Istanbul Convention without delay.

The Finnish Presidency encourages everyone to eliminate violence against women and girls and its root causes from societies. This also promotes the enjoyment of other human rights and fundamental freedoms for all of members of society.