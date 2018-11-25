Boca Juniors Bus Attack Forces Copa Libertadores Final Postponement

Saturday's "superclasico" Copa Libertadores final second leg between Argentine arch rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors was postponed until Sunday following a "shameful" attack on the Boca team bus that left players affected by smoke inhalation and broken glass, reports AFP. Alejandro Dominguez, the president of competition organizers Conmebol told FOX television that the two teams had agreed to the postponement and the game will now take place at River's Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires at 5pm (2000 GMT) on Sunday.

"I want to congratulate both club presidents because there has been a gentleman's agreement between them," said Dominguez, head of South American football's governing body.

"In these conditions the game was distorted. One team couldn't play and the other doesn't want to play against a rival that isn't in the right conditions."

Conmebol originally delayed the match more than two hours when Boca players were affected by tear gas and broken glass after their team bus was pelted with "pepper spray, sticks and stones" on the way to the stadium.

"It's a very sad day, there are a few misfits at every club," said Boca president Daniel Angelici.

"This should shame us as a society and I find it very sad that we have to reschedule such an important match."

His River counterpart, Rodolfo D'Onofrio added: "As an Argentine and as a football leader, I find this shameful."

Despite the bus travelling through the streets of the upmarket Nunez neighborhood towards River's ground under police guard, it came under fire from projectiles thrown by a group of the home side's fans.

After the match was postponed, there were scuffles and several arrests outside the ground between as supporters clashed with police.