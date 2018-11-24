By the End of the mandate of the Current European Commission, Bulgaria Can be Admitted to the Schengen Area
By the end of the mandate of the current European Commission, Bulgaria can be admitted to the Schengen Area.
''It is realistic that by the end of the mandate of the European Commission Bulgaria to be accepted in Schengen'' - said GERB Deputy Chair Tsvetan Tsvetanov on the basis of the talks which are held at a high political level, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
'' I think Bulgaria has much greater hopes of joining the Schengen area - first on air, eventually water, and later on a land border'', he also added.
