Disney Releases Trailer For New Lion King Movie (Watch the Trailer Here)

On Thanksgiving, Disney released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated, live-action retelling of "The Lion King." The entire movie is CGI.

The original Lion King was released in 1994. James Earl Jones is reprising his role as the voice of Mufasa in the remake.

Other stars lending their pipes are Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, and John Oliver.

The new version of the movie will hit U.S. theaters in July 2019. You can watch the trailer below.