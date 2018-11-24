Disney Releases Trailer For New Lion King Movie (Watch the Trailer Here)
Society | November 24, 2018, Saturday // 14:57| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Have you seen this?
On Thanksgiving, Disney released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated, live-action retelling of "The Lion King." The entire movie is CGI.
The original Lion King was released in 1994. James Earl Jones is reprising his role as the voice of Mufasa in the remake.
Other stars lending their pipes are Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, and John Oliver.
The new version of the movie will hit U.S. theaters in July 2019. You can watch the trailer below.
- » Polish Companies Ready to Join the Space Race and Clean Up Earth’s Orbit
- » By Noon Cloud Cover For Most of the Country will be Significant But Without Rainfall
- » Million Birds Affected by Bird Flu in 2018, says Agriculture Minister
- » Citizens Make Protest Reading before Bulgarian Council of Ministers
- » More than 3 300 Bulgarians with Disabilities Work as Waiters and Brokers
- » UN: Greenhouse Gas Levels in Atmosphere Hit New High
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)