Bulgaria to Pay Nearly EUR 3.2 Mln Until 2023 Under EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey
The Bulgarian National Assembly ratified the amended Common Understanding establishing a governance and conditionality framework for the Facility for Refugees in Turkey between the EU member states and the European Commission, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
The financing under the mechanism will be used for humanitarian aid, education, health services, etc. On June 28 and 29, 2018, the EU member states signed an agreement to finance an additional EUR 3 billion for the Facility for Refugees in Turkey.
EUR 2 billion is paid by the EU budget and EUR 1 billion comes from the EU member states and their contributions are based on the ratio between their gross domestic product and the total GDP of the EU.
Bulgaria will pay over EUR 3.2 million. The money will be paid in every third and fourth quarter of the next five years (2019-2023).
