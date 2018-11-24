By Noon Cloud Cover For Most of the Country will be Significant But Without Rainfall

Today, until midday, the cloud cover will be significant, but without rainfalls. It will be almost quiet, in the lowlands and foggy in the valleys.

A mild wind from South-Southwest will appear around noon and will cause more significant reduction in the cloudiness and the fog. The maximal temperatures will be 2-3 ° in northwestern Bulgaria, where there will be permanent fogs, up to 12-13 ° in the extreme southwest regions, for Sofia - about 8 ° reports National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) announced FOCUS News Agency.



The atmospheric pressure will decrease but will remain higher than the average for the month.



Over the Black Sea, clouds will be variable, more significant before noon. There will be mostly weak northern wind, which in the afternoon will orient from the South. The maximal temperatures will be 7-9 °. The sea water temperature is about 12 °. The waves will be 1-2 bales.



Over the mountains, in the lower parts, before noon it will be mostly cloudy and foggy, but around and after noon the cloud will break. Mostly sunny will stay throughout the day in the high mountain ranges. A faint western wind will blow. The maximal temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 7 °, at 2000 meters - about 1 °.