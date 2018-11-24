Arrests for the Sexual Exploitation of Children, Bulgarian Police Found Videos of Babies Too

Five men have been detained for spreading videos of child sexual exploitation. The videos are distributed through P2P platforms on the internet. One of the detainees recently set up a non-governmental organization to make contact with children to promote physical education among the teenage generation, reports Darik.

At one of the searched addresses in Dimitrovgrad, 30% of the video files found were of babies up to 3 months old. The GDBOP reported that the videos found contained brutal scenes of child sexual exploitation. In their words, the detainees did not participate in the recordings, but simply distributed the videos.



Operations targeting people distributing materials containing sexual exploitation of children are made weekly. This was explained to Darik Yavor Kolev of DGCOC. In his words, only 8 people have been detained for the past 2 weeks, who have used various peer-peer platforms to acquire and distribute materials containing child sexual exploitation. Kolev explained that only one of the detainees' computers had 11,800 files and videos. According to him, the victims in the video are both of European and Asian origin and are very difficult to establish.