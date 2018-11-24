Bulgarian Rose Oil Receives EU Support

A small essential oil maker from Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, has bought modern rose oil distillation equipment with help from EU funds. This has allowed the company to set up a new production line for organic products and meet growing demand for natural oils in Bulgaria and across Europe, reports The Mayor.

With its own money and EU funds, the small company from Panagyurishte modernised its product range. It opened a new production line for natural essential oils which significantly improved its export potential. EU investment helps Bulgarian entrepreneurs grow much faster than if they had to rely on their own means.

Rose oil is the essential oil extracted from the petals of various types of rose. They are being used more commonly in perfumery. Even with their high price and the advent of organic synthesis, rose oils are still perhaps the most widely used essential oil in perfumery.