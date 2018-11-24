Bulgarian Rose Oil Receives EU Support

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 24, 2018, Saturday // 12:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Rose Oil Receives EU Support

A small essential oil maker from Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, has bought modern rose oil distillation equipment with help from EU funds. This has allowed the company to set up a new production line for organic products and meet growing demand for natural oils in Bulgaria and across Europe, reports The Mayor.

With its own money and EU funds, the small company from Panagyurishte modernised its product range. It opened a new production line for natural essential oils which significantly improved its export potential. EU investment helps Bulgarian entrepreneurs grow much faster than if they had to rely on their own means.

Rose oil is the essential oil extracted from the petals of various types of rose. They are being used more commonly in perfumery. Even with their high price and the advent of organic synthesis, rose oils are still perhaps the most widely used essential oil in perfumery.

 

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria