17 Syrians Found in Freight Train in Plovdiv

Bulgaria: 17 Syrians Found in Freight Train in Plovdiv

17 foreign citizens were found in a freight train in Plovdiv early this morning, a spokesperson for the regional police department told Focus Radio. A report was received at about 6.20 on 112. In one of the wagons, there were 17 foreigners, including 9 children, who said they were Syrian citizens. The case is investigated.

