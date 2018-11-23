Man from Lom Created Pornographic Materials with Minors
A 65-year-old man created pornographic material with minors. Such a signal was received at the Lom District Authority, reports Darik.
In the investigative actions, it was found that in June 2018 the man had forced a young girl from Lom using force and threat.
A search was carried out on the site, a laptop and a mobile phone were seized. There are also witnesses to the case. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.
