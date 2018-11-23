Man from Lom Created Pornographic Materials with Minors

Crime | November 23, 2018, Friday // 15:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Man from Lom Created Pornographic Materials with Minors

A 65-year-old man created pornographic material with minors. Such a signal was received at the Lom District Authority, reports Darik. 

In the investigative actions, it was found that in June 2018 the man had forced a young girl from Lom using force and threat.

A search was carried out on the site, a laptop and a mobile phone were seized. There are also witnesses to the case. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria