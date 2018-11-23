Four Women Beat up a 13-year-old Girl in a School Yard in Gorna Oryahovitsa

Bulgaria: Four Women Beat up a 13-year-old Girl in a School Yard in Gorna Oryahovitsa

A 13-year-old girl has been beaten in a school in Gorna Oryahovitsa, ODMVR - Veliko Tarnovo announced.

Around noon on November 22, alert was received in the city government. A police team was immediately sent to the site, who found that three women aged 18, 39 and 63 and a girl of 12 years, all of Gorna Oryahovitsa, had beaten a 13-year-old schoolgirl.

The act was committed in the yard of the school. Work on clarifying the case continues.

Pre-trial proceedings for hooliganism have begun in the Gorna Oryahovitsa Regional Authority

