Four Women Beat up a 13-year-old Girl in a School Yard in Gorna Oryahovitsa
Crime | November 23, 2018, Friday // 15:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 13-year-old girl has been beaten in a school in Gorna Oryahovitsa, ODMVR - Veliko Tarnovo announced.
Around noon on November 22, alert was received in the city government. A police team was immediately sent to the site, who found that three women aged 18, 39 and 63 and a girl of 12 years, all of Gorna Oryahovitsa, had beaten a 13-year-old schoolgirl.
The act was committed in the yard of the school. Work on clarifying the case continues.
Pre-trial proceedings for hooliganism have begun in the Gorna Oryahovitsa Regional Authority
- » 17 Syrians Found in Freight Train in Plovdiv
- » Man from Lom Created Pornographic Materials with Minors
- » Georgi Vasilev and Vladimir Lozanov are the Two Accused from GP Group
- » Bulgarian Prosecutors and Police Neutralise 5-member Group Smuggling Migrants
- » Bulgaria Seizes over 700 Ancient Artifacts, Arrests Two
- » Bulgarian Tricked into Signing Marriage Certificate to Help illegal Immigrant get into Ireland
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)