Georgi Vasilev and Vladimir Lozanov are the Two Accused from GP Group

According to Sotir Tsatsarov's promise last night on bTV, his team today unveiled the identity of the defendants of the GP Group.

They are Georgi Vasilev and Vladimir Lozanov, accused of committing crimes in Bulgaria and abroad in a criminal conspiracy - from 2014 to October 2018. Vasilev has also been charged with money laundering.

The prosecutor's press office specified that the investigation covered a number of projects under different European programs as well as officials from different institutions, beneficiaries and other individuals throughout the country.