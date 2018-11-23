Citizens Make Protest Reading before Bulgarian Council of Ministers
Society | November 23, 2018, Friday // 14:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Citizens gathered in a protest-educational reading before the Council of Ministers.
The reason is that on November 15, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov gave a bTV interview from his cabinet and it was seen that his library had no books but only framed pictures.
For today's event, the organizers called on citizens to come to the Council of Ministers, carrying a book and, if desired, a pumpkin.
