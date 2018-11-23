Bulgarian National Assembly Adopted the Agreement Mechanism for Refugees in Turkey

Parliament ratified the Agreement on the Refugee Mechanism in Turkey between the Member States of the European Union and the European Commission. The funds under this Facility are intended for emergency humanitarian aid, education, health services, etc. for refugees.

During the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union at a meeting of the Council of the European Union on 28 and 29 June 2018, an agreement was reached to secure the financing of a second tranche of the Facility of EUR 3 billion, with EUR 2 billion of the EU budget, and € 1 billion will come from the member states, their contributions being calculated on the basis of the share of the country's Gross National Income in the total amount of Gross Income total for the European Union.

Under this calculation, Bulgaria's share is € 3,198,581 (BGN 6,255,880.68). It has to be paid according to a fixed schedule in each third and fourth quarter of the years in the period 2019-2023. The payment schedule will start from the third the year 2019, the amounts for the years being: 2019 - 722 240 euro, 2020 - 938 624 euro, 2021 euro - 557 194, 2022 euro - 548 716 euro, for 2023. - EUR 431 808.