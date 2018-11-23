More than 3 300 Bulgarians with Disabilities Work as Waiters and Brokers

3 351 Bulgarians with disabilities work as waiters, brokers or sellers, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). These are the employees in the 4474 social enterprises in the country, writes Monitor.

These are all companies that employ people from vulnerable groups - disabled and Roma, mostly disabled people. Statistics show that businesses are primarily active in the retail, restaurant and real estate sectors. This means that disabled people work like brokers, waiters, bartenders, dishwashers, chefs and sellers.

Most social enterprises in our country are in the big regional cities. Sofia is ahead of the other big cities 4 times with 1558 companies working in vulnerable groups. Immediately after the capital, the number of such enterprises ranges from Plovdiv (372), Varna (340) and Burgas (231). The social economy in our country is the least represented in the Kardzhali region, where the companies are only 15, followed by Montana and Pernik by 18. In Razgrad, Sliven and Silistra they are over 20 and in Kyustendil 41. In addition to providing work, social enterprises can also provide goods and services at lower prices or free of charge.

The activities they offer are related to sports, entertainment and recreation, education and social work, according to NSI data.