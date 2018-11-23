Bulgaria Chief Prosecutor Threatened Criminal Proceedings if the Cabinet is Inactive for Yulen's Concession

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov threatened to prosecute if the government continued to take no action for the concession of the ski area above Bansko, which is owned by the Yulen company. This happened during his participation in the Slavi Show on the day after the visit of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, reports Dnevnik.



In June, after a check, the Prosecutor's Office announced that over eight years the Council of Ministers had been aware of the fact that Yulen had used two-thirds of the area under contract. Then Tsatsarov's spokeswoman Rumyana Arnaudova announced that as early as 2010 in the first GERB government this fact was established, but only after the Green Party's report in February 2018, the prosecution was convinced of this violation, is evidence of a crime in the relations between the Ministry of Sports and the Ski Federation and has begun to verify whether the owner of Yulen and the chairman of the federation (Tseko Minev, one of the co-owners of First Investment Bank) are the same person.



"As a result of this inspection, a proposal was submitted to the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, in which we propose to take immediate action to protect the interest of the state." Inaction over a long period of time is observed. related to a search for a possible criminal liability, and we would investigate if no action is taken, "Tsatsarov said tonight.

He also said that as a result of the same check, it was already established who was the real owner of Yulen, but he could not cite his name in memory. He promised, however, that on Friday, the press office of the Prosecutor's Office will announce the name of the company's owner.