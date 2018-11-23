BSP will Write to European Ambassadors that there is Police Oppression and Authoritarianism in Bulgaria

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova will send a letter to all European ambassadors in Bulgaria indicating that the country has police oppression and authoritarianism and that attempts are being made to restrict the rights of citizens of different positions and the opposition. The reason was her visits around the country on Wednesday, which were accompanied by an unsolicited police presence, reports Dnevnik.



On Thursday from the parliamentary tribune, Ninova addressed questions to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov whether there is an order from the Sofia Interior Ministry not to let her out of sight. Deputy Chairman of GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov replied that the police were following her to protect her.



"This is unacceptable in modern and European Bulgaria, and I report to the ambassadors about what is happening in the country - this is a serious violation of all European principles," said Kornelia Ninova today. She also said it was ridiculous for the police to protect her from "Grandma Dora".



The BSP will ask for the Minister of Agriculture Rumen Porozhanov to meet in parliament with people whose animals were euthanized due to the plague in Yambol to answer their questions.