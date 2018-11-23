NSI: Decline in Freight and Passenger Transport in the Third Quarter

According to preliminary seasonally adjusted data of the National Statistical Institute in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the previous one there is an increase of 7.5% in freight transport. A 6.8% decrease was registered in the registered work, reports money.bg

During the period compared to the same quarter of 2017 there was a decrease in both the goods transported and the work performed by the road freight and water transport. Passenger transport passengers (land, water and urban electric transport) decreased by 1.7%, while the work done increased by 3.8% compared to the second quarter of 2018. Passengers transported and passenger transport (road, water and urban electric transport) decreased in the third quarter by 6.5 and 6.1%, respectively, compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the third quarter, goods carried by road transport amounted to 31 781.6 thousand tonnes or 6.8% less than in the corresponding quarter of 2017, mainly due to international road transport. The work also decreases as a result of the lower average international haulage distance. Cargoed goods from river and maritime transport decreased by 2.7% on an annual basis as a result of less freight transported by sea transport.

The work registered also decreased and reached 231.2 million tonnes due to the shorter distances to which cargoes were transported from both sea and river transport. The number of passengers carried by road transport in the third quarter was 106 135.2 thousand, or 4% less than in the same period of the previous year, due to a decrease in the number of passengers transported by bus transport in domestic traffic.

In the period July - September, the enterprises of the urban electric transport (tramway, trolley and metro) in total transported 58 906 thousand passengers or 7 051 thousand passengers less than the same period of the previous year due to the drop in tramcar services.