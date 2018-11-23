Trams will Start Runnning on the Sofia Street Graf Ignatiev before Christmas

By Christmas, the repair of the tram route along Graf Ignatiev Street "should be completed," said Metropolitan Deputy Mayor of Transport Evgeni Krusev, and the construction works should be completed by the end of the month, followed by commissioning procedures .

Every Thursday at 10.45, a contact group, including the designer, builder and supervisor of Grafa's repairs, responds to the concerns of business and citizens. The goal is people and traders to know what is happening, says the chairman of the GERB group in the Municipal Council Malina Edreva.

What has been agreed as a compensation for the business on the metropolitan street as a result of these meetings?

"The gradual phasing out, undersigned, without the completion of the repairs, of the enclosures, the other thing that we have cleared together as terms and timetable is to provide additional information about their commercial premises," she explained.

The BSP proposes to create a methodology for compensating traders affected by repairs. So far, however, proposals remain ideas. "We are ready with our legal advisors to join and develop the mechanism together as it goes," Kaloyan Pargov said.