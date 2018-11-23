Fire in the Locomotive of the Fast Train Sofia - Burgas

Bulgaria: Fire in the Locomotive of the Fast Train Sofia - Burgas

Short circuit triggered a fire in a locomotive of the Sofia-Burgas fast train, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Sliven announced, reports Darik. 

The incident happened yesterday about 13 hours about 2 km. east of the village of Zhelyu Voyvoda in Sliven. The fire was extinguished by the driver before the Sliven firemen arrived.

There are no injuries. The cooling fan casing is destroyed, but the locomotive is saved.

