Bulgarian Got First Place in Making Pizza in International Competition

Out of 10 countries, a Bulgarian won the world's pizza competition in Porto, NOVA reported.

The competition was held a few days ago in Portugal. In Porto, only former world champions were invited to combine the pizza with Portuguese wine. In the dough, which the Bulgarian made, he put rose water and a Elenski but (dry-cured ham from the town of Elena in northern Bulgaria and a popular delicacy throughout the country). Radostin Kiriazov won the jury with Bulgarian products.

Radostin Kiryazov has been kneading dough for pizza, bread and pasta for 20 years. This is not the first prestigious race he wins. However, he promises to remain in Bulgaria and go abroad only to conquer competitions.